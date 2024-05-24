Fire stations to remain closed to public visits following firefighter’s death: SCDF

SINGAPORE – Fire stations here remain closed to public visits on weekends until further notice, in the aftermath of a firefighter’s death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced this on its Facebook page on May 24, with school holidays starting on May 25. On its website, it said those who made bookings will be contacted for a change in schedule.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. An update will be provided on the resumption of the visitation programme at a later notice,” SCDF said on its website.

These visits are held every Saturday in two time slots at selected fire stations. People can meet firefighters and paramedics, and learn how SCDF responds to emergencies.

Such visits had been suspended following the death of SCDF regular officer Captain Kenneth Tay, 30.

On May 16, he was serving as a marine rota commander at the West Coast Marine Fire Station and lost consciousness while fighting a blaze on board China-flagged tanker Sheng Hang Hua 6. The vessel was anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage in south-west Singapore.

He was pronounced dead at National University Hospital that day.

SCDF similarly suspended public visits to its fire stations in the aftermath of the death of full-time national serviceman Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go during a firefighting operation at a Housing Board unit in Henderson Road on Dec 8, 2022.

An SCDF officer who allegedly left him to tackle the blaze alone was charged on Oct 16, 2023 with one count of causing grievous hurt by a rash act which endangers life or personal safety of others.

In the May 24 Facebook post, SCDF also said it received “an outpouring of support and sympathy from friends, colleagues and members of the public” for CPT Tay and thanked its counterparts from the global firefighting fraternity.

SCDF also thanked UAE Civil Defence’s Commander-in-Chief Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi and his delegation for visiting CPT Tay’s wake.