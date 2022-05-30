Fire on yacht in Keppel extinguished in about an hour, no injuries reported: SCDF

SINGAPORE - A yacht that had caught fire on Monday (May 30) while docked at Marina at Keppel Bay was extinguished in about an hour by firefighters.

No injuries were reported

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.30am on Monday.

Firefighters from Marina Bay and Alexandra fire stations were assisted by staff on the premises to help contain the fire. Three water jets and three hose reels from the pier were deployed around the boat to prevent the fire from spreading to other vessels.

Firefighters from Brani Marine Fire Station and a vessel from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) were also involved in the firefighting operation, SCDF said.

SCDF said the fire was extinguished with two water jets, two foam jets and a water monitor from the MPA vessel.