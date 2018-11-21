Fire involving ventilation duct breaks out at Jurong West coffee shop; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a Jurong West coffee shop on Wednesday morning (Nov 21), with firefighters seen dousing the blaze on the roof of the building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at Block 964 Jurong West Street 91 at around 9am.

The flames were extinguished using a water jet and a hose reel, the SCDF said, adding that there were no reported injuries.

The Straits Times understands that the fire involved a ventilation duct at the coffee shop.

A cleaner at the coffee shop, which has about 15 stalls, told ST that the fire started at the economy rice stall.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said that the fire also spread to the Western food stall before SCDF officers were able to put out the blaze at about 9.20am.

Videos sent to ST show the area shrouded in white smoke as firefighting operations were underway.

Tiles on part of the roof were also dislodged and fell onto a few stalls.

The SCDF said that the cause of the fire is being investigated.