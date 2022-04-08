Fire in Bukit Merah flat linked to power-assisted bicycle that was charging

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire originated from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle which was charging in the living room. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - A fire linked to a power-assisted bicycle that was charging broke out at Block 38 Beo Crescent in Bukit Merah on Friday (April 8).

No injuries were reported.

At about 8.15am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire, which involved the contents of a living room in a 10th floor unit, it said in a Facebook post.

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire originated from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle which was charging in the living room, it added.

When SCDF personnel arrived, the fire was raging and thick black smoke billowed from the flat.

The blaze was extinguished with a water jet.

The unit and a section of the corridor were affected by heat and smoke damage, SCDF said.

About 30 people from neighbouring units self-evacuated before SCDF officers arrived.

SCDF reminds the public to take steps to prevent fires linked to power-assisted bicycles and personal mobility devices, such as not leaving their charging unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

The charging should not be done near combustible materials or along an escape path.

It added that only original batteries should be bought and used.

