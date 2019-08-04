Fire hits 2 units storing PMDs, electrical items

A fire raged for at least three hours early yesterday at two warehouse units in Bukit Batok.

The units, on the fourth floor of the industrial building, were used to store personal mobility devices (PMDs) and electrical items.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Block 2024 Bukit Batok Street 23 at about 1.20am.

SCDF officers forced their way into the units, and used three handheld water jets and an aerial water monitor to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about three hours, said SCDF. There were no reported injuries.

The Sunday Times understands that one of the units belongs to a wholesale firm called CJ International, which has listings for PMDs on its Facebook page. It also provides PMD repair services.

A 30-year-old staff member of CJ International told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that they will be assisting the SCDF in their investigations, and declined further comment. According to the paper, solar panels on the roof were burnt too.

The other affected unit houses Sim's Lighting Gallery, according to the building's directory. SCDF said it is investigating the cause of the fire.