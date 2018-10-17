Fire engulfs motorcycles, car at Boon Lay Shopping Centre carpark; no one injured

SINGAPORE - Several vehicles were engulfed in a fire at the Boon Lay Shopping Centre carpark early on Wednesday morning (Oct 17). No one was injured in the incident.

The Straits Times understands that five motorcycles and one car were burnt in the fire.

Videos posted on citizen journalism website Stomp show a blazing fire with a fire alarm ringing in the background. An explosion can be heard in one of the videos.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an incident at 221 Boon Lay Place at around 1am.

SCDF extinguished the fire using one water jet, two compressed air foam backpacks and one fire extinguisher.

Meanwhile, police said they were alerted to a case of mischief by fire at the location.

No one was injured in the incident, and investigations by both the police and SCDF are ongoing.