Fire dragon bursts to life at Sims Drive temple

Members of the Mun San Fook Tuck Chee temple wielding a 60m-long dragon made of straw and joss sticks during the fire dragon dance held at the temple in Sims Drive last Friday.

The dance is performed only once every three years and celebrates the Earth Diety's feast day, which falls on the second day of the second month of the lunar calendar. The deity is also known as Da Bo Gong and is the 153-year-old Cantonese temple's main deity. The temple is the only one in Singapore to have such a fire dragon dance.

Dating back to the 1860s, the temple served Cantonese and Hakka coolies from neighbouring brickworks factories, sawmills and sago workshops.