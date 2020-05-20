Fire caused by charging e-bike battery in Yishun flat put out by off-duty SCDF officer

SINGAPORE - A fire, caused by a charging electric bicycle battery, broke out in a Housing Board flat in Yishun on Wednesday morning (May 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at 4.50am. When firefighters arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by a neighbour, an off-duty SCDF warrant officer, using a hose reel.

The fire involved the contents of the seventh floor unit's living room and resulted in 80 residents evacuating from Block 502A Yishun Street 51.

Three people in the flat were assessed by paramedics and taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

SCDF advised the public to observe fire safety measures for personal mobility devices and power assisted bicycles.

These measures include regularly examining batteries for any damage or deformities, and not leaving charging devices or batteries unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.