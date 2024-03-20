Fire caused by battery of power-assisted bicycle damages 3 stalls at Redhill market

SINGAPORE - A fire in Jalan Bukit Merah, likely to have started from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB), caused damage to three market stalls on March 19.

There were no reported injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

SCDF said that they were alerted to a fire at Block 112 Jalan Bukit Merah, which is a market and food centre.

The fire involved a PAB parked near a market stall on the first floor, they added, and was extinguished by firefighters from the Central Fire Station.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of the PAB, said SCDF.

The incident took place about three hours after a similar one involving a charging personal mobility aid that caught fire in a flat in Clementi, and resulted in three people being taken to hospital.

To prevent fires involving personal mobility devices and PABs, SCDF reminded the public not to leave batteries or devices charging for a prolonged period or charging them unattended overnight. They are also advised not to purchase or use non-original batteries.

The number of fires involving active mobility devices rose by 31 per cent in 2023 compared with 2022, marking the rise of such blazes again after three years.