Fire breaks out on tanker at Jurong Port Tank Terminals; no one hurt

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out on a tanker that was berthed at Jurong Port Tank Terminals on Wednesday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Wednesday that it was alerted to the fire at 7.30am and smoke was seen on the forward part of the Indonesia-registered Rosa Dini.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, MPA patrol craft and the terminals’ emergency response unit were deployed to put out the blaze and ensure navigational safety.

The fire was extinguished in about two hours and the tanker’s crew are safe and accounted for.

There was no damage to the tanks and berths at Jurong Port Tank Terminals, a facility designed to store and handle clean petroleum products and chemicals.

“As a precautionary measure, operations at the adjacent berths have stopped and a nearby vessel has been shifted to the anchorage,” MPA said.

Port operations and vessel traffic in the area were not affected.