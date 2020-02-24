Fire breaks out on rooftop of empty building in West Coast, no one injured

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out on the rooftop of an eight-storey building in West Coast on Monday morning (Feb 24). No injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Monday that it responded to the fire at 10.55am at 200 Pandan Loop.

The fire involved an air-conditioning system on the rooftop of the building, which is empty and in the process of being demolished, said SCDF.

Firefighters, who were equipped with breathing apparatus and personal protective equipment, went to the rooftop and extinguished the fire with one water jet.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.