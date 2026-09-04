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Fire breaks out near heavy vehicle park in Seletar West Road

The fire involved vegetation measuring about 150m by 50m and was put out using three water jets.

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at an open grass patch near a heavy vehicle park in Seletar West Road 1 on Sept 4 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 9.50am .

It involved vegetation measuring about 150m by 50m and was put out using three water jets .

There were no reported injuries , the SCDF said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A video posted on TikTok shows thick smoke billowing from a field. A red SCDF fire attack vehicle is seen nearby, with personnel working to extinguish the fire.

A second video shows SCDF personnel using a water jet to put out the flames.

On Sept 3, another fire had broken out at an open grass patch in Bukit Panjang, also involving vegetation. No injuries were reported.