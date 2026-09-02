Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fire breaks out in Yew Tee flat’s kitchen; 2 taken to hospital

The incident happened on the top floor of Block 684D in Choa Chu Kang Crescent at around 2.30pm, said Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Yew Tee HDB flat they were in on Sept 2.

The incident happened on the top floor of Block 684D in Choa Chu Kang Crescent at around 2.30pm, said Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam.

Around 20 people from the block were evacuated as a safety precaution, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The fire involved contents of a kitchen in a unit on the 14th floor, said SCDF, adding that the cause is still under investigation.

The fire was extinguished using one water jet, and the two people who were in the unit were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Singapore General Hospital after they were assessed for smoke inhalation.

The Residents’ Corner centre has been repurposed as a temporary space for affected residents, said Yam.

The top three causes of fires in residential premises are unattended cooking, electrical faults, and unattended lighted materials, said SCDF.

They advised residents against leaving cooking unattended, and to keep stove-tops and ovens clean and grease-free.

Residents should also avoid overloading power sockets or charging devices overnight without supervision, said SCDF, adding that materials such as incense or cigarettes should never be left unattended and must be fully extinguished before disposal.