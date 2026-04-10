Straitstimes.com header logo

Fire breaks out on vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal; no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said that all crew have been accounted for and that firefighting efforts are ongoing.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said that all crew have been accounted for and that firefighting efforts are ongoing.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

avatar-alt

Sherlyn Sim

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out in a container on board a London-registered container vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal on April 10.

There were no reported injuries, and all crew members are accounted for, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

It said in a statement late on April 10 that it was alerted to the fire on the vessel Ever Lenient at 3pm.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and no oil pollution has been detected, it added.

There is no impact to port operations at Pasir Panjang Terminal, MPA said.

It added that safety measures are in place in the vicinity of the affected berth.

MPA has deployed three patrol craft to the scene. Port operator PSA’s emergency response team and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters, including vessels from SCDF’s marine division, are also on site, said MPA.

More on this topic
Body found in Indonesian waters believed to be missing man from boat collision off Southern Islands
Fire breaks out on oil tanker anchored in eastern Singapore; no one injured
See more on

Fires

Pasir Panjang Terminal

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.