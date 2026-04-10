Fire breaks out on vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal; no injuries reported

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The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said that all crew have been accounted for and that firefighting efforts are ongoing.

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out in a container on board a L ondon-registered cont ainer vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal on April 10.

There were no reported injuries, and all crew members are accounted for, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA ).

It said in a statement late on April 10 that it was alerted to the fire o n the vessel Ever Lenient at 3pm.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and no oil pollution has been detected, it added.

There is no impact to port operations at Pasir Panjang Terminal, MPA said.

It added that safety measures are in place in the vicinity of the affected berth.

MPA has deployed three patrol craft to the scene. Port operator PSA’s emergency response team and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters, including vessels from SCDF’s marine division, are also on site, said MPA.