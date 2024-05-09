Fire breaks out in Toa Payoh Industrial Park

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at 3 Toa Payoh Industrial Park on May 9 night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at the location and is currently at the scene fighting the fire.

Photos and videos of the incident circulating on social media show a bright orange blaze with thick black smoke billowing from the fire.

This incident follows recent reported fires in industrial areas.

On April 2, a fire broke out at an industrial estate in Eunos which affected three units along a row of terrace workshops. No injuries were reported but about 70 firefighters and 19 emergency vehicles were deployed to fight the fire.

Early on April 3 morning, a firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion after an industrial fire broke out at Defu Lane. The Defu Lane incident took place about three hours after a fire in another industrial estate in Eunos that took firefighters about four hours to put out.

There were more fires in 2023 with 1,954 cases in total, an 8.6 per cent increase from 1,799 cases in 2022.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF and the police for more information.

This is a developing story.