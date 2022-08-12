Around 50 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Toa Payoh flat

SINGAPORE - The couple were watching television in their living room when a fire broke out in one of the rooms in their four-room flat.

Mr Saravana Moorthy, 58, who works as an engineering instructor, tried to put out the fire with his wife Madam Lolita Eclebia, also 58, and their 18-year-old son.

But when the flames became too large, they evacuated.

The fire quickly engulfed the Housing Board flat on the third floor of Block 222 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Friday night (Aug 12).

Madam Eclebia, who works at a restaurant, told The Straits Times she briefly panicked when evacuating.

She said: “I quickly grabbed the backpack I use for work since it was the closest thing to me.

“I noticed my daughter’s passport lying nearby so I grabbed that too, along with my own and a statue of the Virgin Mary.”

Three fire engines were spotted at the scene when ST arrived at about 9.30pm and around 50 people from the block were evacuated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police as a precaution.

A resident who wanted to be known only as Madam Chia said she was home on the 14th floor of the block and started to smell smoke at around 8.40pm.

"My nephew was leaving the flat when he told me there were fire engines downstairs," the 65-year-old said.

"I immediately closed all my windows and went downstairs to check it out."

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, said he initially thought the smell of smoke came from burnt offerings for the Hungry Ghost Festival.

He added: "When we realised it was a fire, we immediately took our things and came downstairs."