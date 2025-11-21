Fire breaks out in Sembawang HDB flat, two taken to hospital

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a third-floor unit of a HDB block in Sembawang on Nov 21 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 362A Sembawang Crescent at around 8.15am .

SCDF said the fire involved contents of a bedroom, and was extinguished using a water jet.

Two people from the affected unit were assessed for smoke inhalation and were taken to Singapore General Hospital .

SCDF and the police evacuated about 50 residents from the block as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In its annual statistics report released on Feb 13 , SCDF said there were 968 fires in homes in 2024 , almost equal to the 970 in 2023 .

Unattended cooking and electrical fires – including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets – remained the top two causes of home fires.