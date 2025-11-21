Fire breaks out in Sembawang HDB flat, two taken to hospital
SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a third-floor unit of a HDB block in Sembawang on Nov 21.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 362A Sembawang Crescent at around 8.15am.
SCDF said the fire involved contents of a bedroom, and was extinguished using a water jet.
Two people from the affected unit were assessed for smoke inhalation and were taken to Singapore General Hospital.
SCDF and the police evacuated about 50 residents from the block as a precautionary measure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
In its annual statistics report
released on Feb 13, SCDF said there were 968 fires in homes in 2024, almost equal to the 970 in 2023.
Unattended cooking and electrical fires – including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets – remained the top two causes of home fires.