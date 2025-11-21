Straitstimes.com header logo

Fire breaks out in Sembawang HDB flat, two taken to hospital

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

About 50 residents were evacuated from the block as a precautionary measure.

About 50 residents were evacuated from the block as a precautionary measure.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM REVINA.EL/TIKTOK

avatar-alt

Rhea Yasmine

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a third-floor unit of a HDB block in Sembawang on Nov 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 362A Sembawang Crescent at around 8.15am.

SCDF said the fire involved contents of a bedroom, and was extinguished using a water jet.

Two people from the affected unit were assessed for smoke inhalation and were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF and the police evacuated about 50 residents from the block as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In its

annual statistics report

released on Feb 13, SCDF said there were 968 fires in homes in 2024, almost equal to the 970 in 2023.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires – including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets – remained the top two causes of home fires.

More on this topic
Man, 67, arrested for allegedly setting fire to cat dwellings at Bukit Batok void deck
Two taken to hospital, 50 evacuated after fire in Yishun flat; second incident in the area in 3 days
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.