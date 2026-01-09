Fire breaks out in rubbish container in Geylang; no reported injuries

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out in a rubbish container on the ground floor of an HDB estate in Geylang on Jan 9.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire, which involved the contents of a skip bin at Block 56 Cassia Crescent, at about 2.30pm that day.

SCDF officers extinguished the fire using two hose reels, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

In a Facebook post later on Jan 9, Mountbatten MP Gho Sze Kee said the fire was contained within the skip bin and that there was no damage to other nearby properties.

“The skip bin had been placed at the location by the cleaning contractor appointed by the town council for the removal of bulky items from the neighbourhood,” she said.

Thanking the SCDF for its quick response to the incident, she added that she had asked the town council to “take guidance from the SCDF once investigations are concluded”.

Lianhe Zaobao said the fire was extinguished by 3pm. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The fire is believed to have been sparked by a cigarette butt that someone threw into the waste container, which is used to collect discarded furniture, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The Chinese-language news daily said that the fire was extinguished by 3pm, with several members of the public also using fire hoses to help put out the fire.

It added that parts of the rubbish container were blackened by the fire, and furniture inside the bin, including sofas and bed frames, reduced to ashes.

Several SCDF personnel and workers were later seen cleaning up the skip bin, reported Lianhe Zaobao, with the area around the container cordoned off.