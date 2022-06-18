Fire breaks out in Pioneer warehouse

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a warehouse in Pioneer on Saturday morning (June 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to a fire at 23 Gul Drive at about 8.25am.

When SCDF personnel arrived, the fire was raging within the warehouse, which measured about 20m by 40m.

SCDF's photos of the fire showed large plumes of dark smoke billowing from the warehouse.

Firefighters deployed water and foam jets around the premises to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

There are no reported injuries as at about 10.20am.