Fire breaks out in Jurong East HDB flat; man suffers burn injuries

SINGAPORE - A man suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Jurong East on Tuesday afternoon (Aug 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at around 12.55pm.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a unit on the ninth floor at Block 249 Jurong East Street 24, and was extinguished by the SCDF using two waterjets.

A man in his 60s was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital with burn injuries.

A video posted on Facebook showed smoke billowing from a window of the flat, with SCDF firefighters and members from the Singapore Police Force at the scene.

Ms Anna Estella, who lives in Block 247, was about to cook lunch when she heard fire engine sirens.

"When I looked out, I saw thick smoke coming from the HDB block opposite. Fire engines and police cars were parked everywhere," said the housewife, who is in her 30s.

"The fire went on for about 15 minutes and was put out very quickly by the firefighters."