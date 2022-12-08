Fire breaks out in Henderson Road flat; firefighter taken to hospital

Firefighters had to force their way into the unit to put out the fire. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK, SCREENGRAB FROM MY1CENTWORTH/YOUTUBE
Aqil Hamzah
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
31 min ago

SINGAPORE - A firefighter from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was taken to Singapore General Hospital after falling unconscious while putting out a fire in a fourth-floor unit in Henderson Road.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 91 Henderson Road, in Bukit Merah, at about 11.10am on Thursday.

Firefighters had to force their way into the unit to put out the fire.

In a video posted on social media that was taken from a neighbouring estate, plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the unit.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more information.

More On This Topic
Two people taken to hospital after PMD fire at Hougang flat
Fire extinguishers to be placed at lift lobbies of one in two HDB blocks islandwide

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top