Fire breaks out in Geylang East flat, owner said to be overseas

SINGAPORE – The contents of shelves in an HDB flat in Geylang East Central caught fire in the early hours of Dec 2, resulting in the evacuation of several neighbouring units.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire on the 15th floor at Block 123, Geylang East Central, on Dec 2 at around 7am.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, it told The Straits Times.

It is understood that over 12 people were evacuated, with some opting to leave their homes on their own accord.

The SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet and a Compressed Air Foam backpack.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, there was one fire engine, four Civil Defence vehicles, and one ambulance present.

It also reported that the flat owner was overseas at the time and had asked two friends to check on the situation.

One of the friends, Mr Cai, 75, told the Chinese-language daily: “I don’t know which country he is in, but he said he will book the next flight back.”