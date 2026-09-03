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Fire breaks out in Bukit Panjang open grass patch, no injuries reported

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The blaze involved vegetation measuring about 30m by 20m.

The blaze involved vegetation measuring about 30m by 20m.

PHOTOS: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

Ann Neo

SINGAPORE – A fire covering an area measuring nearly a third of a football field broke out in an open grass patch in Bukit Panjang on Sept 3.

The blaze, which occurred at about 4.30pm near the junction of Bukit Panjang Ring Road and Fajar Road, involved vegetation measuring about 30m by 20m, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished with a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a video posted on Facebook group Complaint Singapore, thick white smoke can be seen billowing from the field, as multiple SCDF personnel worked to douse the flames.

SCDF and police vehicles were also at the scene.

The video also shows a burning cage, typically used to safely contain burning joss paper during the Hungry Ghost Festival, on the field.

When The Straits Times visited the scene on the evening of Sept 3, glowing embers were still visible on burnt joss paper inside the metal cage.

During the festival, Taoists and Buddhists observe the customary practice of offering food and burning joss paper to honour their ancestors.

The 2026 festival runs from Aug 13 to Sept 10.

Glowing embers visible on burnt joss paper inside the metal cage.

Glowing embers visible on burnt joss paper inside the metal cage.

PHOTO: ST READER

In an advisory on Aug 12, the National Environment Agency (NEA) urged those making such offerings to keep shared spaces clean while paying their respects.

“Do not toss or scatter joss paper, and clear your offerings after prayers. Leaving items behind may constitute littering,” the NEA said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.