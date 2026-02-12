Fire breaks out in Braddell View apartment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at a condominium unit in Braddell on the evening of Feb 12.

In a video shared with The Straits Times, a seventh-floor unit at Block 10F Braddell Hill in Braddell View appears to be engulfed in flames, with black smoke billowing out of the windows.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 9.45pm.

The fire involved contents of a kitchen and was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

A resident who lives on one of the higher floors, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, said he was watching TV in his living room when he smelled smoke at about 9.50pm.

Mr Tan, 62, said: “I was worried as I thought it was coming from inside my flat. We thought someone was burning incense.

“Then I came out to check and saw thick smoke, so my family and I went down to the void deck.”

An ST reader said about 100 residents evacuated on their own.

Residents living on the sixth floor and below were allowed to return to their homes at about 10.45pm.

More people were hurt in fires – with the number increasing from 80 in 2024 to 94 in 2025 – according to the annual statistics released by the SCDF on Feb 11.

It added that the total number of fires increased by 3 per cent – from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025. Of these, 1,051 involved fires at residential buildings.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires, including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets, remained the top two causes of home fires.