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Fire breaks out in bedroom of Balestier apartment; no injuries reported

SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at 2 Ava Road at about 9.15pm on Aug 25.

SINGAPORE – Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at an apartment in Balestier on the night of Aug 25 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 9.15pm that day to a fire at 2 Ava Road .

A check on OneMap, which is Singapore’s official national map, shows that that is the address of Victory Point.

When SCDF arrived, the bedroom of a fourth-storey unit was on fire. The fire was put out using a water jet , said SCDF, adding that there were no reported injuries .

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, more than 70 people were evacuated . The unit that caught fire served as living quarters for employees of a shipping company , the outlet reported.

More than 70 people were evacuated, according to Lianhe Zaobao. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Video footage obtained by Zaobao shows thick black smoke billowing out of the unit’s window as the blaze raged.

The fire was extinguished when a Zaobao reporter arrived at the scene at about 10pm .

Still, a strong burning smell lingered in the air, Zaobao said, adding that the window of the bedroom where the fire broke out was visibly blackened.

At least five SCDF vehicles and three police cars were parked at the scene, with the building cordoned off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.