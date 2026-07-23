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Fire breaks out in backyard of Bukit Batok terraced house

A photo taken at the scene shows flames reaching up to the third storey of the terraced unit.

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out in the backyard of a terraced house in Bukit Batok on the evening of July 22, with photos showing the building engulfed in flames.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident in Pavilion Circle at about 10.20pm.

Two water jets were used to extinguish the blaze, it said.

Three people were assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to the hospital.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” SCDF said.

One photo taken at the scene shows flames reaching up to the third storey of the terraced unit.

In another photo shows the charred exterior of the house, with significant damage to its awning and window frames.

The kitchen and backyard of the affected unit were severely damaged. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported on July 23 that six SCDF vehicles and three police cars were at the scene. A ladder truck was also deployed.

Roads near Pavilion Circle and the nearby Pavilion Grove were closed for at least three hours, it said.

A neighbour who spoke to the Chinese daily said that six people live in the house.

“The residents were cooking in the kitchen when the fire started for unknown reasons,” the neighbour said.

The neighbour added that a man who lives in the unit was alerted to the fire by his domestic helper.

“Everyone then rushed outside,” the neighbour said.

Shin Min reported that the fire had also affected the neigbouring unit, with soot seen on its ceiling and burn marks on the wall in between the two buildings.

A woman who lives in the unit told Shin Min that her domestic helper evacuated hurriedly after she heard an explosion and saw flames.

“Our kitchen was also affected, and we can’t go home for the time being,” she said, adding that the family would have to look for temporary accommodation.