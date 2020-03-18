Fire breaks out in an industrial area in Tuas

SINGAPORE - About 100 firefighters battled a fire for hours in an industrial area in Tuas on Tuesday night (March 17). One person was injured.

As of 12.38am on Wednesday, the fire, the size of about one and a half football fields, was still raging.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it was alerted to the fire at No. 7 Tuas Avenue 18 at about 9.45pm.

One person suffered burn injuries and was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The fire engulfed a five-storey high warehouse and was also spreading along the drains, SCDF said.

The blaze largely involved drums of flammable substances such as diesel and cleaning agents.

SCDF also deployed 33 emergency vehicles and firefighters are combating the fire with six handheld jets, three monitors and two unmanned firefighting machines.

An unmanned aerial vehicle was deployed to monitor the situation from the air.

Thick smoke from the fire could be seen based on pictures on social media.