Fire breaks out at Warren Country Club's al fresco restaurant, no one hurt

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a restaurant of Warren Golf and Country Club in Choa Chu Kang on Wednesday afternoon (June 12).

No one was hurt in the incident at 81 Choa Chu Kang Way, the Singapore Civil Defence (SCDF) said on Thursday, in response to queries.

SCDF, which was alerted at around 4pm, added that the fire involved the contents of a cooking pot.

It was extinguished by SCDF officers using two dry powder extinguishers.

Golfers' Terrace, which offers al fresco dining, was temporarily closed on Wednesday, the club announced in a Facebook post.

In an update on Thursday, it said that the restaurant has reopened but only items from a "short menu" were available.

"We will strive to serve the full menu as soon as we can. We apologise again for any inconvenience caused," it added.

Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp on Wednesday showed smoke rising from the roof of the country club.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.