Fire breaks out at Tagore Drive building, SCDF mobilises 16 emergency vehicles

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a four-storey industrial building at No. 8 Tagore Drive in the early hours of Saturday (Dec 28).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) mobilised 16 emergency vehicles and 50 firefighters to the scene after it was alerted to the fire at 12.20am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets and armed with protective water jets inched their way into the building to locate the fire and any person trapped inside.

The building, which was heavily smoke-logged, had poor visibility, SCDF said.

Three water jets were used to bring the fire under control, and it was extinguished at 8.15am.

The source of the fire, which SCDF described as "deep-seated", was within a fourth-floor storage space-cum-office area measuring about 20m by 15m.

"The fire involved extensive items of combustible materials, such as household items and electronic products, in carton boxes of varying sizes stacked vertically from the floor to the ceiling," SCDF said.

Related Story SCDF conducting more fire safety checks as year-end festivities ramp up

Thirteen occupants of the premises self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival and no injuries were reported.

Damping down operations are currently ongoing at the scene.

Damping down refers to the application of water on wet burnt surfaces to prevent a rekindling of the fire from such hot surfaces.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.