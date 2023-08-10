Fire breaks out at SIM campus; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at the Singapore Institute of Management’s (SIM) campus along Clementi Road on Thursday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at the basement of 461 Clementi Road on Thursday at about 9.10am.

The fire, which involved a portable air-conditioner, was extinguished by the sprinkler system before SCDF arrived, it added.

No injuries were reported.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted SIM for more information.

