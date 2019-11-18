Fire breaks out at rooftop of warehouse in Tai Seng; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at the rooftop of a storage warehouse on Monday morning (Nov 18) near Tai Seng MRT station.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire in 29 Kim Chuan Drive around 11.35am. It involved stored items such as kitchenware and other household materials.

A total of 14 emergency vehicles, about 40 firefighters and three water jets were deployed to bring the fire under control. Four occupants from the affected premises evacuated themselves before firefighters arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire was raging at the rooftop when firefighters reached the scene, and SCDF said in a Facebook post that the blaze seemed likely to spread.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets went up the narrow and debris-filled stairway to conduct offensive firefighting.

The fire was extinguished by 12.45pm but damping down operations continued. Damping down refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out. This prevents any potential rekindling of a fire from the hot burnt surfaces.

The cause of fire is under investigation.