Fire breaks out on Our Tampines Hub rooftop on New Year’s Day amid fireworks display

Sherlyn Sim

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out on the rooftop of Our Tampines Hub on Jan 1 amid its New Year’s Day fireworks display.

In videos posted by Sgfollowsall on Instagram that morning, flames can be seen on the rooftop while fireworks are being set off in the background.

In another video posted on Facebook, members of the public are seen several floors below the fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 1 Tampines Walk, the address for Our Tampines Hub, at 12.05am.

The community centre was among

seven heartland countdown sites

that featured fireworks that day.

The fire involved a small patch of grass on the rooftop garden of the building.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted Our Tampines Hub for more information.

