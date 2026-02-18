Fire breaks out at restaurant in Chinatown, no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 52 Smith Street at about 2.10am on Feb 18.

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at a restaurant in Chinatown early on Feb 18 , the second day of Chinese New Year.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 52 Smith Street at a bout 2.10a m. Checks by ST showed that the address is the location of Wan Nian Stone Pot Fish restaurant.

SCDF said firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fire in the kitchen of the restaurant on the ground floor , which was filled with smoke.

The fire was extinguished with two water jets.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

In a photo shared with ST, at least two fire engines and two SCDF vehicles can be seen at the scene, with the surroundings engulfed in smoke.