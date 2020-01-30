Fire breaks out at primary school in Choa Chu Kang

About 1,400 people, including pupils and teachers, were evacuated after a fire broke out at Concord Primary School yesterday. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze, which involved the contents of a sports equipment storage room. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER READER
Published
1 hour ago
chongcjy@sph.com.sg

A fire broke out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang yesterday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the fire at about 10.30am.

The fire involved the contents of a sports equipment storage room and was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel.

About 1,400 people, including pupils and teachers, were evacuated by school staff before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries.

A witness - who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan and who lives opposite the school in a Housing Board flat at Block 472 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 - said he could smell smoke in his room at around 10am.

"I saw smoke coming from the school and the pupils were being evacuated," said the undergraduate, 24.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Clara Chong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2020, with the headline 'Fire breaks out at primary school in Choa Chu Kang'.
