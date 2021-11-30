Fire breaks out at North Bridge Road seafood restaurant, blaze involved kitchen exhaust duct

SINGAPORE - About 20 people self-evacuated from a restaurant at 812 North Bridge Road on Monday (Nov 29) night, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF told The Straits Times it was alerted to the incident at about 8.45pm.

A check by ST showed Nan Hua Chang Fish-Head Steamboat Corner is located there.

The fire, which involved a kitchen exhaust duct, was extinguished by the SCDF using two water jets.

The SCDF said there were no reported injuries.

A video clip of SCDF and police officers at the scene was posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook and YouTube accounts, on Monday.

In the clip, which was taken after the fire had been put out, bystanders were seen gathering at the side of the road opposite the restaurant.

The SCDF reminded members of the public not to leave any cooking unattended to prevent kitchen exhaust duct fires.

They should also keep the stove, its surrounding area and the opening of the exhaust ducts free from grease and oil stains.

The exhaust ducts should also be cleaned and maintained at least once a year.