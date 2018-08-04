Fire breaks out at Neil Road coffee shop

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a coffee shop in 120 Neil Road on Saturday afternoon (Aug 4).

It has since been put out.

Grab driver Mr William Lim, 60, told The Straits Times that he was using the bathroom in the coffee shop at around 12pm when he heard a loud bang.

“I quickly came out and started running out,” he said.

He said it sounded like a gas cylinder.

Mr Lim added that he saw Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters on the scene when he left at around 12.15pm.

The SCDF said that it had been alerted to a fire involving the contents of a coffee shop in 120 Neil Road at 11.50am. The fire was extinguished using three water jets.

Two people complained of breathlessness but declined to be sent to hospital, SCDF added.

Photos taken by eyewitnesses showed plumes of black smoke rising out of the coffee shop.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.