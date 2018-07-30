Fire breaks out at lift landing of Yishun housing block, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a housing block in Yishun on Saturday night (July 28).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire at Block 338 Yishun Ring Road at about 11.15pm.

No injuries were reported and the fire took place near the lift lobby on the 12th floor.

SCDF said that the fire involved two bicycles and discarded items, and was put out using one water jet.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the area around the lift lobby was completely charred by the fire and covered in soot after it was extinguished.

When a reporter from Lianhe Wanbao visited the scene on Sunday afternoon, workers were seen laying electrical wires in the lift lobby.

A resident on the 12th floor, Mr Lin Anrui, 44, told Lianhe Wanbao that he smelled something burning after the fire broke out, but did not think much of it until a resident in another block shouted to warn him about it.

He added that as both the potential escape routes - via the lifts and the staircase - were inaccessible because of the fire, he and his neighbours returned to their units to get buckets of water to put the fire out.

Mr Lin also said that his neighbour, an elderly woman, had a habit of hoarding various items, including electrical appliances and furniture. She left them at the lift lobby of the 12th floor and at an area next to the playground on the ground floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.