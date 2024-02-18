Fire breaks out at Jurong East flat; neighbours had to remove clutter from stairwell to escape

SINGAPORE - An unattended candle may have caused a blaze that engulfed a Housing Board flat in Jurong East early on the morning of Feb 18.

Two people evacuated the flat that caught fire, a unit in Block 287A Jurong East Street 21, while another person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Mr Liu Yiming (transliteration) told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao that his elderly mother had lit prayer candles on the balcony of the flat on the night of Feb 17, and did not wait for the candles to burn out before going to sleep.

The 55-year-old engineer believes that the candles had lit up some nearby cardboard, starting the fire.

There were hoarded items lining the corridor from the affected unit to the stairwell, according to the ZB reporter’s on-scene observations.

A neighbour told ZB that the elderly woman initially stored her things in her own home, but had started cluttering up the stairwell in the last six years.

As the woman was trying to earn some money from selling the items, the neighbours did not file complaints against her, the 60-year-old educator said.

But the neighbour added that the two households that would need to use the stairwell during emergencies were getting worried, as the clutter kept building up.

Other neighbours said the town council had tried to clear the hoarded items before, but the stash would continue accumulating regardless.