Fire breaks out at industrial building in Sungei Kadut; SCDF on site

In a video posted on the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook group, plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from Sungei Kadut.

SCREENGRAB: MK KOH/FACEBOOK

Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – A fire has broken out at an industrial building in Sungei Kadut on the night of Jan 7.

In a Facebook post at about 7.30pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 14 Sungei Kadut Avenue at about 6.40pm.

SCDF added that its resources are currently at the scene fighting the fire.

A check by The Straits Times shows that glass manufacturer Da Di Glass is located at the address.

ST has contacted the company for more information.

This is the second fire to have broken out in the Sungei Kadut area in a week.

On Jan 2, a fire

broke out at another industrial building at 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent.

The fire was put out after about an hour, and no injuries were reported.

