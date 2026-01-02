Fire breaks out at industrial building in Sungei Kadut; no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent at about 7am on Jan 2.

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at an industrial building in Sungei Kadut on the morning of Jan 2 .

In a Facebook post at about 7.45am , the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said its resources were on the scene at 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent to conduct firefighting.

In a subsequent update about an hour later , SCDF said the fire had been put out, with no injuries reported.

After the agency was alerted at about 7am, SCDF officers who arrived at the scene found one of the units on the second floor of the building on fire.

The entire floor was filled with smoke, SCDF said.

The fire was found to have involved tins of paint and wooden pallets within the unit, and was extinguished with three water jets. Nobody was on the premises.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the third reported fire in 2026, with the first happening in the early hours of New Year’s Day on the rooftop of Our Tampines Hub amid a fireworks display. No injuries were reported.