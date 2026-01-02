Straitstimes.com header logo

Fire breaks out at industrial building in Sungei Kadut; no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent at about 7am on Jan 2.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent at about 7am on Jan 2.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

Daniel Lai

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at an industrial building in Sungei Kadut on the morning of Jan 2.

In a Facebook post at about 7.45am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said its resources were on the scene at 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent to conduct firefighting.

In a subsequent update about an hour later, SCDF said the fire had been put out, with no injuries reported.

After the agency was alerted at about 7am, SCDF officers who arrived at the scene found one of the units on the second floor of the building on fire.

The entire floor was filled with smoke, SCDF said.

The fire was found to have involved tins of paint and wooden pallets within the unit, and was extinguished with three water jets. Nobody was on the premises.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the third reported fire in 2026, with the first happening in the early hours of New Year’s Day on the

rooftop of Our Tampines Hub

amid a fireworks display. No injuries were reported.

The second reported fire of the year was on the afternoon of Jan 1 at

an HDB flat in Sembawang

. Four people were taken to hospital and about 90 people from the affected block were evacuated.

More on this topic
Fire in Eunos industrial building put out after over 5 hours; 2 firefighters taken to hospitals
1 taken to hospital, 24 evacuated after fire breaks out in Bukit Batok flat

Daniel Lai is a journalist at the ST Now team, covering breaking news and international affairs.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.