Fire breaks out at house in Clacton road; 30 people in vicinity evacuated

SINGAPORE - About 30 people were evacuated from houses in Clacton Road in Mountbatten after a fire broke out on Monday (Aug 17) evening.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at No. 4 Clacton Road at about 5.10pm.

One person evacuated the burning house before the SCDF arrived on the scene.

SCDF said when its personnel arrived, the house was still ablaze.

Donning breathing apparatus sets, rescuers proceeded cautiously to reach the seat of the fire, which was challenging due to smoke-logged conditions and falling debris, it said.

The team put out the fire using two water jets.

SCDF said the fire involved the contents on the second floor of the house and the cause is still under investigation.

Olivia Oh, 10, spotted the columns of gray smoke at around 5.10pm from her room window. "I was very worried for the occupants of the house and asked my mother to call the firemen," said Olivia, who lives in Meyer Road. "I was so relieved when the firemen came and put it out after 10 minutes."