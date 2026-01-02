Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke was seen coming from the Hong Lim Market and Food Centre building (left) in Upper Cross Street on Jan 2.

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre during lunch time on Jan 2.

A photograph posted on Reddit by user Mnqy shows a billow of smoke coming from the building in Upper Cross Street. In the caption, the user said the photo was taken at around 12.40pm.

The user also noted that “at least two people ran down the stairs” of the hawker centre with bowls of food in their hands.

Footage posted on Facebook by user Jess Woo at around 12.50pm shows a row of fire engines parked next to the building that is engulfed in thick smoke, while several people were seen standing outside the building.

Facebook user Jess Woo posted a footage of fire engines parked next to the building that is engulfed in thick smoke at around 12.50pm. PHOTO: JESS WOO/FACEBOOK

When The Straits Times arrived at the two-storey hawker centre at 1.35pm, at least three fire engines were at the scene. Police cordon were placed around the main dining area on the second floor.

An employee at a prata stall opposite the hawker centre, who wanted to be known only as Mr Athi, 23, said he heard a commotion at the hawker centre at around 12.30pm.

“There was a lot of black smoke in the air and people were running out. I wanted to call SCDF but realised that they were already at the scene. I quickly took videos of what happened. It was a big fire.”

ST has contacted the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.