Fire breaks out at HarbourFront Centre, two people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at HarbourFront Centre on Friday afternoon (Nov 8).

The blaze involved a clothes dryer and was put out with a fire extinguisher by a member of the public before Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters reached the scene.

The SCDF said it responded to the fire at 1.23pm and that two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the fire happened at The Cove Nail Spa on level 2 of HarbourFront Centre, and that the injuries of the two people were not serious.

The SCDF said it is investigating the cause of the fire.