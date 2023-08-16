Fire breaks out at Ghim Moh Link flat

Flames engulfing the high-rise flat as a thick column of smoke streams skywards from its broken windows. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM CHRISTOPHER DE SOUZA /FACEBOOK
Carmen Sin
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
19 min ago

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a Housing Board flat in Ghim Moh Link.

In videos and pictures posted by Facebook user GF Pat, the high-rise flat is seen to be engulfed in flames as a thick column of smoke streams skywards from its broken windows. Shards of broken glass – presumably debris from the shattered windows – litter the street below the flat.

Another picture shows the blackened and smoking interiors of two units, suggesting that the blaze might have spread to a second flat.

The Straits Times understands that two people were taken to hospital.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher de Souza also posted about the fire on Facebook.

In his post, he said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was on the scene. The appended video shows two fire trucks parked at the block.

“I am concerned and will be visiting the site to get an update to see how best we can help the families affected,” said Mr de Souza.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more information.

More On This Topic
3 children taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Redhill flat
One person taken to hospital after Bedok Reservoir flat fire; 3rd electrical fire in a week

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top