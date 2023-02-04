Fire breaks out at Geylang restaurant

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at the back of a restaurant in Geylang on Saturday evening.

According to Chinese news daily Lianhe Zaobao, the fire started on the second floor of the Xiao Xiang Yuan Hunan Restaurant, near the junction of Geylang Road and Lorong 12 Geylang.

A worker at the adjacent coffee shop, who identified herself only as Ann, told Zaobao that upon discovering the fire, she switched off the electricity at her workplace and evacuated to a safe place.

Videos posted on social media show bystanders across Geylang Road watching as black smoke billowed out the back of the row of shophouses.

Personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were seen rolling out fire hoses while the police cordoned off the area and directed traffic around emergency vehicles.

Another video shows passers-by taking videos of the fire in an alley behind the restaurant.