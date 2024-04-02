Fire breaks out at Eunos industrial estate, public urged to avoid the area

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at an industrial estate in Eunos on April 2.
In a statement on Facebook, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire at 1049 Eunos Avenue 6, and that it was at the scene conducting a firefighting operation.
An advisory message was also issued to SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and SingTel mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity of the fire urging members of the public to avoid the area, said SCDF.
A Straits Times reader who lives near where the fire broke out said he was going home when he noticed a plume of smoke. He then realised that there was a fire in the distance.
When ST arrived at the scene at about 9.45pm, a loud exploding sound was heard and soot was swirling around the area. Thick smoke could also be seen billowing from one of the industrial units in Eunos Avenue 6.
The police cordoned off the area, and advised members of the public to stay clear. They were also seen speaking to occupants of the units of the affected row to gather information.
Speaking to ST at about 10.20pm, Mr Andri Lin, whose business Ascend Wood occupies a unit next to two units that are on fire, said it had been about 30 minutes since one of his workers informed him about the blaze.
“My store has wood materials and I’m worried that it will catch fire,” he said.
His co-founder Jaime Lin said most of the units in that row house companies dealing in wood-related products.