Fire breaks out at Eunos industrial estate, public urged to avoid the area

A Straits Times reader who lives near where the fire broke out said he was going home when he noticed a plume of smoke. He then realised that there was a fire in the distance.

When ST arrived at the scene at about 9.45pm, a loud exploding sound was heard and soot was swirling around the area. Thick smoke could also be seen billowing from one of the industrial units in Eunos Avenue 6.

The police cordoned off the area, and advised members of the public to stay clear. They were also seen speaking to occupants of the units of the affected row to gather information.