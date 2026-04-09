Fire breaks out at construction site in Sembawang, no injuries reported

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the fire in Sembawang Road at about 4.05pm on April 7.

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at a construction site in Sembawang Road on April 7.

There were no reported injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at about 4.05pm that day.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a boom lift and was extinguished using a hose reel and a water jet, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted the Land Transport Authority and Ministry of Manpower for more information.