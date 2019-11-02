Fire breaks out at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery complex on Saturday morning (Nov 2).

The fire occurred near the Christian Cemetery path 6 in the complex.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at about 11.50am.

The fire involved vegetation measuring an area of 10m by 10m, SCDF said.

Videos of the fire sent in by ST readers show onlookers watching as the flames surrounded a plot of graves at the cemetery. Smoke is seen rising from the vegetation.

Videos of the aftermath of the fire show burnt grass and soot surrounding some graves.

SCDF said the fire was extinguished using one water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.