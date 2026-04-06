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Fire breaks out at Buona Vista building which houses Mindef’s digital tech agency

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A large plume of smoke was seen from a distance.

A large plume of smoke was seen from a distance.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YUNHEHE/XIAOHONGSHU

Laura Chia

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SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at a building in Buona Vista which houses the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT) in the evening of April 6.

The CSIT is the lead digital technology agency in the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire involving a cooling tower on the rooftop of a building at 30 Science Park Road at 6.35pm.

The blaze was extinguished by workers in the building using a hosereel and dry powder fire extinguishers before the SCDF arrived.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, added SCDF.

A video taken at the nearby National University of Singapore campus and posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu on April 6 shows a large plume of smoke rising from a distance.

The Straits Times has contacted Mindef for more information.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.