Fire breaks out at Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre; no injuries reported

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A fire broke out at Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre at around 10.50am on March 26. No injuries were reported.

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at a food centre in Bukit Merah on the morning of March 26 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 115 Bukit Merah View , the address of Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre , at around 10.50am .

No injuries were reported, it added.

The fire involved the kitchen exhaust duct at the food centre and was extinguished by SCDF using a compressed air foam backpack and a hose reel.

In videos posted on social media on March 26, bright orange flames can be seen spreading above some stalls in the food centre, with some debris falling from the ducts.

In one video, several people are seen standing on nearby tables and chairs to spray the fire with fire extinguishers. Others are seen gathering at a distance, with some filming the incident.

Another video, shot from outside the food centre, shows heavy smoke coming from within.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF on March 26 reminded people , especially stallholders, to adopt safety tips to prevent such fires.

For instance, they should keep stoves, their surrounding areas and exhaust duct openings free from grease and oil stains.

The exhaust ducts should also be cleaned and maintained at least once a year, added SCDF.

SCDF on March 26 reminded people, especially stallholders, to adopt safety tips to prevent such fires. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE

This latest incident comes a week after a similar fire at a coffee shop in Queen Street on the morning of March 19 , also involving a kitchen exhaust duct.

Twenty people were evacuated from the coffee shop at Block 269B Queen Street and one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire led to disruptions in electricity and water supply at the block lasting more than a day.

The Straits Times has contacted the Tanjong Pagar Town Council for more information on the fire in Bukit Merah.